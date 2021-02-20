Kyle Vernon Lorencz age 29, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Orcutt, CA. He was born on March 25, 1991 to Dale and Kathy Lorencz in Santa Maria, CA.
Kyle was a 2009 graduate of Righetti High School. When Kyle walked into a room, you knew that you had a best friend. He could light up a room with his contagious smile. He found true happiness hanging out at the lake with family and friends and riding his skateboard.
Kyle is survived by his loving parents, his sister Katie, grandmother, Shirley Lorencz, many uncles, aunts and cousins that he loved to spend time with, and of course his dog Hutch. Kyle was preceded in death by his grandparents, Steve Lorencz, Bill Lister and Patty Simas.
Please join us on the south side of the Santa Maria cemetery at 11:30 am on Thursday, February 25, 2021 to reminisce, grieve, support each other and celebrate Kyle. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Heart Association at www.heart.org.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
