Kyle Matthew Waterbury-Drake

Anyone who knew Kyle would say that he is different from most. Intensely caring, sensitive, and thoughtful - dedicated to living an authentic and intentional life. After a long journey through metastatic melanoma, he passed away on September 27th surrounded by those who loved him.

Kyle wandered through this world as a pilgrim, with eagerness to learn from, engage with and define his own path in life. Many who had the honor of meeting Kyle knew he was a big mind in a humble spirit. Whimsical even. Kyle was first and foremost a philosopher, he sought meaning in the stories of others and made those narratives heal the inner dignity of all persons.

Survived by his loving wife Leanne, parents Steve and Trish, younger brother Garrett, Grandmother June and ruler-companion Steamy the cat.

Memorial services forthcoming, contact the Waterbury family.

You're home Pilgrim.

Celebrate
the life of: Kyle Matthew Waterbury-Drake
