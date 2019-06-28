Kurt Franklin Bracke born January 12, 1949 in Atchison, Kansas to parents Marlene and Albert Bracke. Kurt passed away June 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife Rebecca Bracke, Mother Marlene Bracke, Sister Barbara Curfman (Bruce), aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nephew & nieces, Sister-in-Iaws and brother-in-Iaws.
Kurt's early years were spent happily over seas in Australia, Trinadad and Venezuela.
Kurt's father chose to bring his family overseas with him as he worked in oil production for Halliburton Oil Company.
As a young man Kurt struggled to get his life in a better place. He would credit A.A. and his love for Christ for the positive change. Kurt worked in landscaping, oil fields, truck driving and SMAT as a driver, Supervisor and Instructor. Due to his back injury he retired early.
Kurt enjoyed playing billards, poker, bingo and his favorite past time golf. The Bracke family wants to say thank you to family, friends, neighbors and others for the acts of kindness, food and many cards. You have no idea how much it means to us.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Casa Grande Mobile Home Park from 12:00 ~ 3:00 pm for residents of Casa Grande, family, and friends.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
