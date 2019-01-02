Kristin Kyle Bush, 67, of Sherwood, Oregon passed away peacefully at her home on December 28, 2018
Kristin was “born in space” in Santa Rita, New Mexico on August 8, 1951 to Joe and Winifred Horton. Her father, a mining geologist, worked for Kennicott Copper at the open pit copper mine there. In 1955 the family, including Kris' twin older brothers Joe and Glenn and younger brother Paul, moved to Santa Maria, California where her father worked at the diatomaceous earth mine in Lompoc. Kristin went to elementary school at Miller Street school, graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1969, earned an AA degree at Hancock College in 1971 and a BA degree from Cal Poly SLO in 1973 in Social Science. She received a Teaching Credential from Cal Poly in 1974. She married Gary Bush in 1975 and they soon began a life of moving and exploring different places. They lived in Anchorage, Alaska (twice), Yorba Linda, California, Sugar Land, Texas (3 times), Lafayette, Louisiana, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil before retiring to the Portland, Oregon area in 2013.
Kris was always interested in, among other things, children and animals. She worked as a recreation leader while in high school and college and was also a national representative to Special Olympics, working on several national events. She taught elementary school in the Santa Maria area until she had her first child and began to relocate. She also won the Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow award in high school and loved to cook and experiment with foods throughout her life. She rescued many animals and was a great supporter of the Humane Society wherever she lived. She had a spirit of adventure and loved to take her children on “exploration trips” where they would drive all around new cities and discover what was there – fortified by chocolate milk and Cheetos. In addition, her interests included quilting, ceramics, hiking, genealogy, and scrapbooking.
She is survived by her husband Gary of Oregon, son Steven of Oregon and daughter Jennifer of Washington, daughter-in-law Karen Coleman, brothers Joe, Glenn, and Paul, nieces Heidi, Holly, Brittney, and Kacie and nephews Eric, Josh, and Tyler, cats Wally, Kali, Cash, and Firefly, and dogs Carob and Kelby. She was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Winnie Horton and niece Kim Horton.
Kris was loved by everyone she met and was the absolute centerpiece of her family. Her many kindnesses will be remembered and cherished by all who met her and her wisdom and humor will help comfort and guide those in our family who remain behind.
As Kristin wished there will be no public service. Private arrangements are in the care of Crown Memorial Center in Tualatin, Oregon. Donations in Kristin's memory can be made to The Oregon Humane Society and by signing up as an organ donor.
