Kristie Irene Barrios

Kristie was born to John A. Moore and Judy Irene McGuire in San Luis Obispo. Kristie was a well loved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend to all. She is now at peace with her son, Anthony Forrest. She leaves behind her husband of 38 years Robert Barrios, Jr., her son Alex Barrios and wife Jamee, mother Judy Hibner, Aunt Debbie (Mark Lewis), brothers Michael Moore (Lita), John A. Moore, Jr. (Debbie) and Jason Moore (Brenda), sisters Mitzi (Rudy Limon) and Kelly (Steve Kluss). She has many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces, as well as in-laws. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Anthony and Audrey Barrios and their mother Miriam Barrios.
Kristie attended local elementary schools in San Luis Obispo and graduated from San Luis Obispo High School in June 1978. She worked for the San Luis Coastal District, French Hospital and County of San Luis Obispo as a Secretary.
She married Robert in August 1980 and moved to Thousand Oaks, Ca. She had a passion for children and worked as a Teacher's Aide at Pine Crest Pre-School. On January 24, 1983, Anthony was born. Upon moving to Santa Maria, Ca. in June 1983, she began a Day Care in their home. On November 20, 1986, Alex was born. As their children grew older, Kristie continued her passion for helping children and became employed with the Santa Maria Bonita School District on September 1, 1998, first at Oakley Elementary School as a Food Service Worker and most recently at Alvin Elementary School.
Kristie loved to entertain and if you attended a celebration at her house you were spoiled. Kristie had an infectious smile that was ever present. She always saw the positive in life and people. Kristie was proud of her Irish Heritage. St. Patrick's Day was a special day for all who came to her home. She loved to shop, especially at the Hallmark Store. She never forgot a birthday or special event. Kristie's favorite “soap” was General Hospital. She put you on notice if you interrupted her show!
Kristie's passion for family and life will surely be missed by all. “Anthony, greet your mom at the Gate of Heaven.”
A Vigil will be held on November 29th from 5pm-8pm at Reis Chapel in SLO. Funeral Services also at Reis Chapel on November 30th at 11am followed by Graveside Services at the Old Mission Cemetery. Reception following. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, Sunset Blvd in Kristie's name.
