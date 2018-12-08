On Saturday the 17 of November we lost our beautiful, loving and kind daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend Krisanna Lynn Anastacia Parke to injuries she suffered from a tragic motorcycle accident with her boyfriend Mark Hurd. Krisanna was born on May 19, 1977 in Santa Barbara, CA. She was adopted by Ron and Marta Parke when she was 10, after being in their care as a foster child from the age of 7. Krisanna grew up in Santa Maria, going to Alice Shaw, Lakeview Jr. High, Righetti High and Allan Hancock College. She graduated from Righetti in 1995. She was a cheerleader at both Lakeview Jr. high and Righetti High. During her younger years we enjoyed family vacations to the Sacramento Delta, where we enjoyed camping, water sports, raft trains around Kings Island and much more. She played soccer for the SMVYSA and took dance at Adkins, Allan Hancock children's and adult classes. She was on the Dance Team for Adkins. She performed in many recitals, The Nutcracker Suite, Hancocks Dimensions in Dance, and the Dance Spectrum to name a few. She was an excellent dancer, doing Pointe, Jazz, Tap and Modern dance. She also taught dance to children. Krisanna moved to Calgary, Canada and married in 2000. She had struggles there, not having many friends and missed her family, so divorced and moved back home. Krisanna worked at Pappys and Bakers Square Restaurants. Krisanna enjoyed watching movies, and especially going shopping with her birth mom on Saturdays. She took special care of Pop, mowing his lawn and bringing him meals. Krisanna became involved with Coast Valley Worship Center. She met her boyfriend Joey and they were quite the team! She took care of Joeys son as her own. When Joey passed on, Krisanna continued the programs they started. She was an integral part of the community preparing meals for the homeless, coordinating food share for Lompoc and Santa Maria, The Angels and the homeless and addicted getting them back on their feet with rooms at the Mission Hotel. She was also a caregiver for a couple of elderly people in town. She always gave it her all! Krisanna met and dated Mark in high school. They connected again and were very much in love. Krisanna took care of Mark's son, taking him to school and helping him with his homework among other motherly duties. Mark bought a new 2018 Harley Davidson in which was both their pride and joy. It was on a date for dinner to Jocko's in Nipomo that the accident occurred. Mark died at the scene and Krisanna was airlifted in Critical Condition to Fresno. She passed a week after the accident. Krisanna is survived by her biological mother Georgie Cook, her brother Brian Cook and his wife. Her dad Ronald Parke, her sister Karin Cushaway, her brother James R. Dobbin, and his wife Catherine. Numerous cousins, Tiffani Burger, Brandon Burger, Chelsea Ederer Yznaga and John, Carly and Manuel Hernandez, Candace Dobbin, Kristen Dobbin and Reilly Ramos. Krisanna joins her mom Marta Parke with our Heavenly Father. Services will be held on Saturday December 15 at 11 am. Coast Valley Worship Center, 2548 South Broadway, Santa Maria, CA, with reception to follow. Please contact Dudley Hoffman Mortuary for any information. phone 805 922-8463
