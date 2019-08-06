Kevin Anthony Wilson – was born to Neal “Sandy” and LaVonne Wilson March 13, 1951. Kevin passed away on July 29, 2019 he was 68.
Kevin was survived by his son Byron Wilson, his daughter Valerie Shick, his grandchildren Sydney and Mackenzie Wilson, Mary and Sarah Shick. He was also survived by his sisters Kristine Stengel, Kelley Avila, Koleen Montelongo, and Kathleen Wilson.
Kevin graduated from St. Joseph High School Class of 1970 in Santa Maria. He enlisted the Navy and retired from the Atascadero Mutual Water Company.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
