You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kevin Alan Najarro
0 entries

Kevin Alan Najarro

April 24, 1980 - January 2, 2021

  • 0
Najarro Kevin.jpg

Loving Son and a Dad

Kevin is survived by his daughter, Hannah Wheeling, son Brandon Najarro with their Mom Victoria Wheeling and family friend from Roanoke, Virginia, Uncle Danny, Mike and Auntie Emma Jane and Sister Yvonne Carla and Brother Monroe, Eric, Eddie, Jr. and most of all Kevin's Dad, Peter G. Najarro, Stepmom Cristina G. Najarro, Stepbrother Mark, Auntie Tess, Uncle John and Cousin Marie, Kelly, Annie and friend from California and more counsins around the world.

Arrangements by Moreno Mortuary.

To plant a tree in memory of Kevin Najarro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News