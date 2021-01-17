Kevin Alan Najarro

Loving Son and a Dad
Kevin is survived by his daughter, Hannah Wheeling, son Brandon Najarro with their Mom Victoria Wheeling and family friend from Roanoke, Virginia, Uncle Danny, Mike and Auntie Emma Jane and Sister Yvonne Carla and Brother Monroe, Eric, Eddie, Jr. and most of all Kevin's Dad, Peter G. Najarro, Stepmom Cristina G. Najarro, Stepbrother Mark, Auntie Tess, Uncle John and Cousin Marie, Kelly, Annie and friend from California and more counsins around the world.
Arrangements by Moreno Mortuary.
To plant a tree in memory of Kevin Najarro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
