Kenneth Wayne Roberson
Kenneth Wayne Roberson

August 29, 2020

Kenneth Wayne Roberson, 71, of Nipomo, CA passed away on August 29, 2020 after a brief battle with lung cancer.

Kenny was born in Santa Maria, California on April 1, 1949. He graduated from Ernest Righetti High School in 1967. After graduation, he joined the United States Army, and served from 1968-1971 as an auto mechanic. He was stationed in Fort Ord, CA , Fort Sill, OK, and in Okinawa, Japan. After returning home from the army, Kenny attended Allan Hancock College, majoring in Business. He worked for Columbia Records in Santa Maria until 1976, when he moved with his wife and daughters to Fort Worth, TX. There, he worked as a long-haul truck driver and tractor painter for Ford Clemons Tractor Company. In 1986, he moved back to Santa Maria, where he worked at Vandenberg AFB briefly, and finally retired from Floyd V. Wells, Inc. Water Well Service, where he worked for nearly 25 years.

Kenny was a long-time fan of the Dallas Cowboys football team and of Dr. Pepper. He loved cherry cheesecake and German chocolate cake, too. He was proud of his Irish and Choctaw heritage. He liked fishing, hunting and being outdoors in nature. He really enjoyed getting his hands dirty, working hard on various projects out in his shop. He spent much of his time just relaxing and hanging out with his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and always made everyone laugh. He was everyone's favorite “Uncle Daddy Kenny Wayne” and was loved by many. He will truly be missed.

Kenny is survived by his Daughters Kendra Marke of Burney, CA and Kristina Taylor of Fort Worth, TX. His Brothers Russell Roberson of Orcutt, CA, and Dean Roberson of Dublin, GA. His Sisters Arletta Chapple of Santa Maria, CA and Diane Roberson of McAlester, OK. Granddaughters Ashlyn Adams of Santa Maria, CA and Kathryne Marke of Burney, CA., Great Grand Children and many Nieces and Nephews.

Kenny was preceded in death by his Father, Chester Roberson and Mother, Sybil Lucina (Motley) Roberson. Sisters Linda Reynolds and Melba Hawkins. Wife, Reanee Roberson and Step-son Adam Adams.

Kenny's Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at the House of Faith Church in Orcutt, CA on Friday, September 4 at 6:30PM.

