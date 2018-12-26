Kenneth Wayne Kendrick

Ken was born in Wasco, California in 1940 to Cora and A.C. Kendrick. Ken passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 17, 2018 with his wife, Alice, by his side.
His passing was just 4 days before his 78th birthday due to heart complications and a 3 year battle with cancer. He never gave up and always had hope for a new treatment.
Ken lived most of his life Santa Maria, California. He worked many years for Union Oil (Chevron) as an oilfield construction welder. He retired at age 72. Ken loved fishing, bowling, his Rams, his Dodgers, and his little dog, Ollie.
Ken was very strong minded and a man of his word with a heart of gold. He loved his family and was always just a phone call away for his fatherly advice.
Ken is survived by his wife, Alice, of 33 years, his two sisters Diane Capaldi (Richard) and Debbie Natoli, his two stepdaughters Cindy Muñoz (Don) and Mary Elliott, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ken was preceded in death by his mother and father, his son Kenny Wayne Kendrick, Jr, his sister Shirley Young, and his brother Rick Mitchell.
Ken will be missed greatly by all of us.
There will be a Visitation Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at 5:00 PM at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary. A Graveside service will be Thursday, December 27, 2018 at 10 am at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
