Kenneth Ray Spillman

Kenneth Spillman, also known by his friends and family as "Kenny" or "Ken", age 54, of Santa Maria, CA passed away on April 20th, 2019. His passing was due to complications of ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). He was diagnosed in June of 2018 and fought fearlessly as the disease progressed at a extremely rapid rate.
Ken was born in Hollywood, CA and moved to Merced, CA as a baby. He grew up in Merced and attended elementary through high school there. After graduation he attended Cal Poly University in San Luis Obispo, CA. He received a Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Business and was a proud member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, where he made many wonderful lifelong friendships. Shortly after graduation he moved to Santa Maria where he worked as a Harvest Manager for Gold Coast Packing. He met his wife Lori in Santa Maria, and they had their daughter Hannah in 2000. Hannah was the pride of his life and his love for her undeniable. Ken changed careers and began working as an inspector for Team Industrial for several years before he became ill.
Ken loved the outdoors and was always doing several projects around the house. He was very proud of the landscaping and many improvements he made to their family home.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Lori Heyer - Spillman, his daughter Hannah, mother Carol Spillman of Merced, CA, and sister Kelli Cain of Sacramento, along with their children Alex, Jessica and Kara.
He was preceded in death by his father Raymond Spillman of Merced, CA.
Ken's wish was to be cremated and his ashes spread in the Sierra mountains by his family, where he spent time as a child fishing.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 13th at Waller Park.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in Ken's name to the ALS association at: www.alsa.org
