Kenneth J. Plumlee was born July 2nd, 1939 in Clarendon, Arkansas. May 17th, 2019 he unexpectedly passed away at what was supposed to be a short stay, in Marian Medical Regional Hospital.
At the young age of 17, Kenny joined and served 3 years, 11 months, and 29 days time in the Air Force when he was honorably discharged/released from active duty and receiving a good conduct medal for his services. His transfer from Dallas, Texas brought him to VAFB, California where he then moved to and lived in Santa Maria, California for 69 years.
Throughout the 1960's, he worked as a mechanic and with his car number 52, he avidly raced in the Super Stock Division at the Santa Maria Speedway.
Kenny was an ambitious man who, together with his business partner, opened up then later became the sole owner of Santa Maria Diesel Service, Inc. which he continued running for 45 years until finally retiring in 2015.
In 1999 he and his wife Carol built and opened up the full auto body repair and paint facility KC Bodyworks, Inc.
Kenny spent his retired years relaxing and enjoying time together with his wife, his family and having dinner night's out at The Jetty together with some of his and Carol's closest of friends.
In nature he was often a quiet man but he was also one with which had and made into reality all of his vibrant dreams.
He was a wonderful man who will be remembered for all of his hard work, dedication and for his giving acts of love and kindness without having ever expected or desiring anything in return.
Kenneth J. Plumlee is preceded in death by his parents Marshall Plumlee and Oma Maviety; his son Edward Thomas Plumlee and his first wife Wanda Kendrick; his brothers William/ “PeeWee”, Robert/ “Bob”, Alfred/ “Al”, Buddy and Ronnie Plumlee; his sisters Pat Mayo and Shirley Bruce.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carol Rose. Also, his sister Connie Johnson; his two sons, Steve and Rick, his daughter Lisa Dunne and step daughter Teri Shaw. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, numerous friends and business acquaintances. We are all missing him very deeply. He is going to be embedded inside of our hearts and thoughts and he will never be forgotten by those who had met and were acquainted with him. An extremely generous, loving, honest and hard working man who was also a great husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa, friend, boss and acquaintance to us all. The genuine nature of his being has and forever will be remembered and cherished.
Please join us at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 at 1:00 PM for viewing then at 2:00 PM for a service followed by graveside.
In lieu of flowers, Kenny's wishes were that any donations are instead given to a charity of your choice.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
