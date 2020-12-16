In the company of his daughters, Kenneth Groves went to be with his Lord; beloved wife and son on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Ken Groves was born November 7, 1932 to William and Catherine Groves. He was the brother of Thomas and Clifford Groves. Born in a small town called Clontibret- County Monaghan in Ireland. Dads love for golf began when his family moved across from a golf course in Bangor. Dad moved to Montreal, Canada and met his adoring wife Mary Ann (Myra) also a native of Northern Ireland where they were married and began their lives together. With the prospect of a new job, Ken and Myra came to California in the early 60 's. Two of their children Thomas Marshall (deceased on May 6, 2011) and Kimberly Marie were born in Southern California. His family moved to Santa Maria, before the birth of their third child Catherine Shannon, where they resided for over 55 years. Ken worked as a logistics engineer for Columbia Records and Martin Marietta before retiring. He loved to play a round of golf at Rancho Golf Course where he later marshalled during his retirement. Ken was known by all for his genuine integrity and kind spirit. Besides his daughters, he is survived by his son in law Kenneth Kuphaldt and grandsons Patrick and Joseph. He also is survived by son in law Tracy Trentine and his daughter Cherie Trentine Spellman. Ken truly loved his time on the many golf courses he played with friends and family. Dad and Mom also cherished time spent in Carpinteria relaxing on the beach and enjoying a good meal (and drink) with Pat and Mary. He will be buried alongside his wife in Carpinteria Cemetery. A Celebration Mass and Reception including a round of golf at Rancho will be scheduled in Santa Maria at a later date.
