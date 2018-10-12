KENNETH EUGENE DEAN, long time resident of Hesperia, CA, recent resident of Santa Maria; went to be with his Lord and wife, Mary Lou, that he shared 57 years of marriage, died on October 8, 2018 at the age 86. He leaves behind his two sons, Jeff (Melodie) & Steve Dean and his Sister “Dinky”. He had three grandkids Jessica (Miguel) Carrillo, Travis (Jennifer) Dean, Neka Dean and four great grandkids, Kario, Remington, Vanellope Carillo, and Maddy Dean. Ken Dean was born in Rusk, Texas on January 21 1932 to Thomas and Lillie Mae Dean. After High School he enlisted in the Air Force and spent several years as a pilot. At a USO show while waiting to be shipped out for pilot training he met a USO hostess who would later become his wife and lifelong partner. After several correspondences between them for over two years, Ken returned to March AFB in Riverside. They renewed their feelings towards each other and as it grew they knew they were meant to spend a lifetime together and were wed on Sep 24, 1955. They raised their two boys in San Bernardino, CA and when the boys left the nest to start a life of their own, Ken and Mary Lou moved to Hesperia, CA. Ken enjoyed the company of others and was very gifted artist with many of his paintings throughout the country in homes and business. Ken had strong Christian beliefs. He will surely be missed by his children, family, and friends as he moves on into God's hands. His final resting place with his wife will be at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA. A Committal Service at the Cemetery, is scheduled for 2:00 pm Wednesday October 17, 2018.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudlehoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.