Kenneth E. Ault

Kenneth Edward Ault went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the age of 79.

Ken was born in Santa Maria, California on February 14, 1941. He grew up in Oceano, California and attended Arroyo Grande High School. After graduating high school he joined the military. He was in the Army from 1963-1965. After the Army he started working in Areospace at Vandenberg Airforce Base from 1965 to 2001 at which time he retired.

Ken loved hunting and camping with his friends and family. Ken loved watching his grandson play baseball and never missed a game. The baseball team/ family members lovingly referred to him as Papa/Grandpa Ken. He will always be remembered for his kind and loving spirit and his generous and tender heart. He made his family laugh and he will be greatly missed.

Ken is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Dallena F. (Smith) Ault. He passed away a day after their 35th wedding anniversary. He is also survived by his step-daughter Dawn L. Bowers-Cortez (Oscar); step-son Kevin D. Bowers and Grandson Dominic Q. Aguilar-Bowers. He is also survived by his sister Carol (Zach) Skidmore who reside in Visalia, California.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Juanita Ault and two younger brothers, James and Ray Dean Ault.