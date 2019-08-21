{{featured_button_text}}

Kendall "Bodgie" Greene passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the age of 60.

Kendall is survived by his son Devin Greene and his wife, Chelsea of Santa Maria; daughters Meghan Greene and Anna Greene, both of Santa Maria; brother Arik Greene of Seattle, WA; brother Marcus Greene and wife Kelly of Nipomo; step-father Roscoe Holloway and wife Laverne of Nipomo; and numerous nephews and nieces. Kendall is preceded in death by his mother Frances Greene Holloway; father William Greene; brother Kevin Greene; sister Delgratia Robinson.

Services will be held at Pacific Christian Church on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00am., immediately followed by internment at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to either the Santa Maria or Orcutt Little League or Babe Ruth non-profit organizations.

To plant a tree in memory of Kendall Greene as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load entries