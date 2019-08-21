Kendall "Bodgie" Greene passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the age of 60.
Kendall is survived by his son Devin Greene and his wife, Chelsea of Santa Maria; daughters Meghan Greene and Anna Greene, both of Santa Maria; brother Arik Greene of Seattle, WA; brother Marcus Greene and wife Kelly of Nipomo; step-father Roscoe Holloway and wife Laverne of Nipomo; and numerous nephews and nieces. Kendall is preceded in death by his mother Frances Greene Holloway; father William Greene; brother Kevin Greene; sister Delgratia Robinson.
Services will be held at Pacific Christian Church on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00am., immediately followed by internment at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to either the Santa Maria or Orcutt Little League or Babe Ruth non-profit organizations.
To plant a tree in memory of Kendall Greene as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.