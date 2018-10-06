Try 1 month for 99¢

Keith L. Winsor, 87, passed away peacefully at his Nipomo home on September 7, 2018, with his loving wife and children by his side.

Keith was born in Lodi, CA, and moved to Pasadena to attend CalTech, graduating with honors in 1952. His career began as an electrical engineer at Wiancko Engineering Co. He joined Electro Optical Systems in '61 where he managed vanguard programs for aerospace missions. Included were electronic power systems for Ranger, Mariner, Voyager and Galileo spacecraft. As Vice President of Space Systems and 30 years with EOS, Keith retired with his wife to Nipomo in '92.

Two hobbies Keith enjoyed his entire life were amateur radio and playing boogie-woogie piano. Others were woodworking, model trains, radio control airplanes, plus building technical gadgets from scratch such as seismometers and hand-ground mirrors for telescopes he made.

Surviving is Joy Taber Winsor, Keith's wife of 66 years and their children David (Louise) Winsor of Santa Clara, Susan (Denise) Winsor of Carmichael, and Virginia (Ted) Kozak of Fisherville, KY; grandchildren Daniel, Ashley, Steven, and Lauren Winsor, Patrick (Amanda), and Charles (Melissa) Kenna; great grandchild Thomas Kenna; brother Donald (Sue) Winsor of George West, TX, and nieces and nephews. Keith is predeceased by his parents P.H.D. and Lois Winsor of Lodi, sister and husband Mary and George Ford of Kenai, AK, formerly of Arroyo Grande.

Keith's wisdom, talent, fairness, unique sense of humor, and love will be missed. Interment at Cherokee Memorial Park, Lodi, CA, will be private. Memorial gifts can be given: Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or American Heart Assoc.

Celebrate
the life of: Keith L. Winsor
