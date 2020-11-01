Kathryn Ann Black, one of the greatest angels ever known on this earth, was called to be with God in heaven on October 12, 2020. Kathy will be forever missed by her family and friends who will always think of her fun loving demeanor, the beautiful presence she bestowed upon entering any room, and oh what a smile!
Kathy was born on April 14, 1936 to Elinor and Jim Roseland in San Antonio Texas. Her family including her older brother Pete, and younger brothers Dave and Joe, moved to Mission, Texas when Kathy was in the ninth grade, living there for six months until they all moved to McAllen, Texas. Shortly after Kathy graduated from McAllen High School, she met the love of her life Robert Black. Robert always joked that Kathy was a daddys girl and when they dated, she was never available on Saturday afternoons because that is when she would have a beer and cigarette with her daddy. Nonetheless, Kathy and Robert were married in 1955 and moved to California where their marriage lasted over 64 years prior to her passing.
Kathy was a devoted wife and mother who raised her four children who are all now married; Doug (Renee), Patricia (Robert), Sheila (Steve), and Brenda (Brian). She was always active in their life being sure they went to church every Sunday and gave each child every opportunity to live their life to the fullest. Kathy was known as Mamaw to her eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and she loved each and every one dearly.
Kathy loved to be around people and was always the life of the party. Her smile and laughter could never be missed, and she brought great joy to those around her. Although her husband Robert would always like to say he, ran the show, everyone knew it was Kathy who was in charge of the countless family events that would include her famous enchiladas, tacos, chocolate chip cookies, or many other culinary delights.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Elinor Roseland, her brother Pete Roseland, and her granddaughter Nicole Goldsmith.
Kathy, Mom, Mamaw will always be missed by her loving family and friends but she taught all of us that there is a much better place for all after we leave this earth. Everyone of us know that she is there now waiting for us and will be there when our time comes greeting us with that big beautiful smile!
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.