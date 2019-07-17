Kathryn Ann Bewley passed peacefully in her hometown of Santa Maria, California, on July 16th, 2019, at the age of 67. Kathy was born on August 21st, 1951, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Barbara and Richard Conn. She graduated from Righetti High School in 1970 and continued onto Allan Hancock College. Kathy married Steven Alan Bewley in 1978, in Santa Maria, California, where they built a life together and raised their family. She was talented and accomplished, however there was nothing that she was prouder of than being a mother. Family meant everything to her, she was a devoted wife and mother. Kathy had a huge heart and was a friend to all. With her generous good nature, she opened her home and her heart to all. Her loved ones will remember her witty sense of humor and kind heart.
Kathy is survived by her children: son, Steven Alan Bewley II and his spouse, Stephanie Reeves, and daughter, Jessica Ann Bewley; her siblings, William Conn, Jennie Hay and Mike Conn, as well as their spouses; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Barbara and Richard Conn; and her beloved husband Steven Bewley.
A Celebration of Life will be held this coming Sunday, July 21st, 2019. Please contact the family or Lori Family Mortuary for the location and details. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kathy's life.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to the Alzheimer's Association in Kathy's memory.
Arrangements Have Been Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
