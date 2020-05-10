With profound sadness we announce the April 11th passing of Gail Kathleen “Bunnie” Cooper; after a short battle with lung cancer. A loving wife, mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. She departed to join the kingdom of heaven while surrounded by family at home in Santa Maria, CA.

Bunnie Cooper was like no other. Sea kayaking Morrow Bay on her 85th birthday, exploring hidden swimming holes with her grandson in the Sierra Nevada's the previous summer, hiking Channel Island trails, fly fishing, white-water rafting; Bunnie never passed up an adventure. She loved plays, good restaurants and going to the movies. Bunnie lived 85 healthy and active years on her own terms; never visiting the hospital, other than for the birth of her children. She was a devoted wife to Howard, mother to her 3 children, and gracious hostess providing meals and refuge to so many seeking a warm visit or a place to transition or recuperate at the Cooper home. As to her 64 ½ years with husband, Howard Cooper, Bunnie summed it up succinctly: “We were a pair to draw to.”