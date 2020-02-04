Kathleen Ardoin

Kathleen (Kathy) Joyce (Miller) Ardoin, 76, of Santa Maria/Orcutt, CA passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends on 29, Jan 2020 and stormed into heaven. She was born to Edward and Helen (Crandall) Miller in Olympia, Washington on Jan 1, 1944, number ten of eleven children. Kathy attended St Benedict's elementary School in Seattle, WA and graduated from St Mary's Academy, Winlock, WA in 1961. She attended Hancock College in Santa Maria, Ca and Aurora Community College in Aurora, Co. Kathy supported her husband, Billy, in his 20-year military career as a homemaker and worked in the banking, postal and retail sales industries.
Kathy loved to travel. She especially enjoyed travel in Europe including Italy, Germany, England, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Liechtenstein to name a few. She loved to collect German pewter plates and cups. She enjoyed residing in Arizona, California, Colorado, Mississippi, Texas, and Washington. She enjoyed being with family and good friends during holidays and gatherings. Kathy was a favorite member of TOPS for 15 years. She loved visiting the Elephant Seals on the San Simeon beaches every year on her birthday and taking friends visiting other times.
You have free articles remaining.
When Kathy and Billy's souls found each other 50 years ago and married in Santa Maria, Ca on April 29, 1972, who could have guessed what a big mixed gumbo stew of a family they would create. Kathy was a beautiful lady inside and out, witty, funny, caring and generous. She was truly one of those special human beings who made this world a better place. Rest in peace beautiful diamond.
Kathy and Billy raised three children, Lisa, Brian and Natasha. They lived in different parts of the USA and in two European countries, Italy and Germany. After 20 years of Air Force Service they came home to Santa Maria, Ca in 1997.
Kathy is survived by her husband Billy Ardoin, son, Brian Tanaka (married to Rachel Bisby) and daughter, Natasha Moench (Married to Fred), Daughter Lisa Lynn Cochran predeceased her Feb 2018 (Married to Jarrett Cochran), 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of Kathy's life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to The American Cancer Society. Our family greatly appreciates the hospice care provided by Dignity Health Services.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.