Kathleen Ardoin

Kathleen (Kathy) Joyce (Miller) Ardoin, 76, of Santa Maria/Orcutt, CA passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends on 29, Jan 2020 and stormed into heaven. She was born to Edward and Helen (Crandall) Miller in Olympia, Washington on Jan 1, 1944, number ten of eleven children. Kathy attended St Benedict's elementary School in Seattle, WA and graduated from St Mary's Academy, Winlock, WA in 1961. She attended Hancock College in Santa Maria, Ca and Aurora Community College in Aurora, Co. Kathy supported her husband, Billy, in his 20-year military career as a homemaker and worked in the banking, postal and retail sales industries.

Kathy loved to travel. She especially enjoyed travel in Europe including Italy, Germany, England, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Liechtenstein to name a few. She loved to collect German pewter plates and cups. She enjoyed residing in Arizona, California, Colorado, Mississippi, Texas, and Washington. She enjoyed being with family and good friends during holidays and gatherings. Kathy was a favorite member of TOPS for 15 years. She loved visiting the Elephant Seals on the San Simeon beaches every year on her birthday and taking friends visiting other times.

