Kathi Ann Peoples Barnes, beloved wife of Douglas Barnes, was born September 9, 1955 to Lona Ruth and Jerry Lee Pyle in San Antonio, Texas. She died May 9, 2021 at the young age of 65.
Full of life and light, passionate about people and animals. Her profound empathy for all living creatures, aided by her hard work and outstanding intellect, transpired into a life full of love and meaningful achievements.
She and her family moved to Santa Maria in 1962. Many a day in her youth was spent outside on horseback or tramping around with a dog by her side. She had a large extended family all living in or near Santa Maria. They enjoyed many activities together each summer at Lake Nacimiento.
Kathi graduated a year early from Santa Maria High School where she met her great friend and mentor Karen White and began her lifelong love affair with a camera. She became a Santa Maria Times staff reporter and photographer. She also became an avid scuba/safety diver. Her talents took her as far away as Egypt where she discovered Cleopatra's Palace while diving in the Nile River for the Mobius Group. Her photos are featured in the book The Alexandria Project by Stephen A. Schwartz. She quickly became fluent in Arabic and made lifelong friendships. Many a fascinating and colorful tale was told of her experiences there.
In 1986, Kathi began working for the instrumentation division at Vandenberg Air Force Base, starting off as one of the only females in her occupation. With her exceptional people skills and undeniable talent, she soared up the ladder of success. With top secret military clearance, she and her teams documented missile launches, shuttle launches, and every aspect of the AFB, while also producing training films used in every branch of the military. Over 30 years of pioneering leadership, Kathi became a Producer, a Director, and then retired as a Public Affairs Officer at one of the highest levels of civil service achievement.
She married the love of her life Doug Barnes June 20, 1987. Since the day they met, they continued to gaze at each other with love and mutual admiration, while also delighting in hilarious exchanges of piercingly clever quick wit. Together they raised Doug's son Justin to become a fine man. Kathi loved to play hostess for their fun parties and huge feasts; generous hospitality has always been their hallmark.
Through the years, they revisited their honeymoon spot, Los Barriles, in Baja California, Mexico. They made many friends, watched dolphins surf the blue waters, and learned delicious recipes to share with guests back home. They also spent summers at Santa Rosa Island with their dear friends the Smith and Healey families, cherishing good company, the serenity of the island, and the beauty of the elk that lived there.
Kathi and Doug also shared their love of dogs, especially Jack Russell Terriers. They have always had at least two dogs in their household and "There is never a dull moment with a Jack Russell." She cared deeply about animal welfare, sponsoring the Santa Maria Animal Shelter through her work at VAFB. Many animals were fed and adopted due to her efforts.
Kathi is preceded in death by her father John Peoples and her stepmother Jane, her beloved cousin and best friend Janet Burinda Ostolasa, her cousin Sandy Lassiter, and her aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Doug of Santa Maria; her mother, Lona Peoples, adored sister Mary and her husband Tim Lacefield, all of Klamath Falls, OR; son Justin Barnes, his wife Deanna, granddaughter EmmaLee and grandson Jake, all of Tehachapi, CA; step-brother Buck Waterfield and his wife Etta of Santa Maria; and many cousins and extended family. She leaves behind many, many friends who love and adore her and will sorely miss her.
Kathi liked to share that was when she was growing up, her dad looked her straight in the eyes and said firmly and clearly, "Honey, you can be anything you want." And she sure did. She was an unforgettable, inspiring woman who selflessly shared her smarts, her wisdom and her strength. Kathi's deep and abiding belief in the afterlife sustained her through times of her own personal losses.
A celebration of life will be planned for the near future.
