It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Karl H. Scirbona of Las Vegas, Nevada who succumbed from an autoimmune disease of the liver. He was born in Munich Germany to Erika Segmiller. At age 3 he moved to Mahopac New York where he grew up. Karl entered the U.S. Navy in 1972 where he served 4 years during the Vietnam War, with an honorable release. He was stationed at Lemoore Navel Air Station where he met his wife Antonia Scirbona of 47 years. They had one daughter, Tara Scirbona.

Karl's loved jobs in Santa Maria were at Piper Aircraft Corp and Aerostar Corp. where he worked the flight line as an electrician and also received his pilots license. His love of flying, speed boats and motorcycles showed his love of life. He enjoyed life to the fullest. His business in Santa Maria for 17 years was Karl's Auto Electric where he had loyal clients and many dear friends. Karl moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 2005 where he opened his second business, Arctic Air Mobile Automotive Air Conditioning Service, the first mobile automotive air conditioning business in Las Vegas. He contracted with U-Haul and solely served the Las Vegas Valley.