It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Karl H. Scirbona of Las Vegas, Nevada who succumbed from an autoimmune disease of the liver. He was born in Munich Germany to Erika Segmiller. At age 3 he moved to Mahopac New York where he grew up. Karl entered the U.S. Navy in 1972 where he served 4 years during the Vietnam War, with an honorable release. He was stationed at Lemoore Navel Air Station where he met his wife Antonia Scirbona of 47 years. They had one daughter, Tara Scirbona.
Karl's loved jobs in Santa Maria were at Piper Aircraft Corp and Aerostar Corp. where he worked the flight line as an electrician and also received his pilots license. His love of flying, speed boats and motorcycles showed his love of life. He enjoyed life to the fullest. His business in Santa Maria for 17 years was Karl's Auto Electric where he had loyal clients and many dear friends. Karl moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 2005 where he opened his second business, Arctic Air Mobile Automotive Air Conditioning Service, the first mobile automotive air conditioning business in Las Vegas. He contracted with U-Haul and solely served the Las Vegas Valley.
He leaves behind a mother, Erika Scirbona, a father, Anthony Scirbona, three siblings, Anthony Scirbona, Debbie Edwards and John Scirbona, his wife, Antonia Scirbona, a daughter, Tara Scirbona, her fiance, Gregory Taylor, a grandson, Greyson Taylor and many nieces and nephews from coast to coast.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will follow at a later time. We will miss his stories and jokes that made Karl so happy and that people will remember for years to come.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.