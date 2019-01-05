Karl West Corser, Jr., 86, died on December 30, 2018, in Lompoc, Califonia.
Karl was born on September 29, 1932, in Concord, New Hampshire, to Karl Corser, Sr. and Selma Turnquist. After graduating from high school, he joined the United States Air Force in August 1951 where he served in Germany, Korea, and numerous installations in the United States. He retired in October 1971 and settled in Lompoc.
He enjoyed a second 23-year career with the federal Civil service at Vandenberg Air Force Base where he was the Chief of Security and Operations Security Manager for Air Force Systems Command and Air Force Space Command organizations on the base. He retired a second time in December 1995.
Karl was an avid bowler, an officer of the Northern Santa Barbara County Bowling Association, writer of a weekly bowling column for the Lompoc Record, and an active promoter of bowling for adults and youth in the tri-counties.
Karl is survived by his wife Jan, daughter Ann Scott (Andrew), son Robert Corser (Cathy), daughter Judy Chambers (Robert), son David Corser (Avona), five grandchildren, two great grandsons and one great granddaughter.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at 11 am, officiated by Pastor Kathleen Puntar. A Celebration of Life will be held at the First United Methodist Church following the burial.
Memorial donations may be given to the First United Methodist Church of Lompoc.
