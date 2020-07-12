Karen M. Larson

Karen Marie Larson, 60, of Santa Maria, CA passed away on July 4, 2020.
Karen was born in Mankato, Minnesota on May 8, 1960. Karen attended Wilson Campus School from kindergarten through 11th grade, and graduated from Mankato East High School in 1978. After graduating, Karen worked for K-Mart for the next 40 years before retiring. On September 25, 1987 she was married to her husband Todd Larson. She lived in Mankato until moving with her husband to Santa Maria, CA in 1987 where she became the store manager of the Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande K-Marts.
Karen loved the time she spent with her family most of all. She looked forward to every family reunion, vacation, and trips to Las Vegas with her Husband and sisters. Christmas and Thanksgiving were times for her family to gather, and she loved every second of those times spent together. She enjoyed being outdoors. Spending time at the lake, camping, gardening, and cheering for her beloved Minnesota Vikings were her favorite activities.
Karen is survived by her husband of 33 years, Todd Larson. She is also survived by her daughter and son, Lindsey Larson and Michael Larson; two sisters, Debbie McCormack and husband, and Pat Townsend and family; two brothers Larry Westlund and family, and Tom Westlund and family.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Orland and Anne Westlund, and brother Michael Westlund.
Due to the current circumstances regarding the pandemic, visitation and services will not be held. A future celebration of Karen's life will be held at an undetermined date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to your favorite charity in memory of Karen.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.