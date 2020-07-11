Karen L. Marcus

On June 27, 2020, Heaven gained another angel as our beloved Karen Marcus passed away under hospice care after a battle with cancer.
Karen was born in Quincy, Massachusetts to William & Elizabeth Schreck on November 19, 1951. With a generous heart and a love of travel, Karen would light up any room with kindness and storytelling. Having grown up in California and retiring to Washington, Karen called the west coast home but her adventures in Europe, the Greek isles and destinations across the globe always brought an extra twinkle to her eye. As family and friends alike can attest, she too was a wonderful cook. From deep-fried Thanksgiving turkeys to prime rib dinners and her grandmothers famous cookies, she loved entertaining. Above all however was her passion for animals. Always catering to her fur babies, Karen not only spoiled her pets but she was a brilliant trainer. Her big loves were Shelties who she would always make sure you knew were the smartest dogs on the planet!
As a mother, grandmere (as she fondly loved to be called) & great-grandmere, Karen is survived by her daughter Jeanne Jones of Santa Maria, CA; her four grandchildren, Kelsi Teich, Darbie Pond, Wyatt and Alexius Jones and her great-granddaughter Paisley; three sisters Lizabeth Regulski, Linda Wright (Todd) and Heidi Schreck; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Karen was preceded in death by her sons Joseph Inos Azevedo and John David Azevedo and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Karens honor to the Pasadena Humane Society or the charity of your choice.
A celebration of Karens life will be held July 24th at a private residence in Marina Del Rey July 24th.
