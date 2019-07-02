Karen Alice Hollerbach, 77, of Santa Maria, CA passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019.
Karen was born to Raymond and Gertrude Patterson in Chicago, Illinois on October 24, 1941. She spent her formative years in the Chicago area and graduated from Chicago Christian High School in 1959. After finishing nursing school at Calvin College in 1962, she moved to California to pursue a nursing career. While practicing as an RN at Orange County Hospital, she met the love of her life, Joseph David “Dave” Hollerbach, a medical resident at the time. They married on February 25, 1967 and moved to Santa Maria where they called home for the rest of their lives.
Karen cherished her role as a wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Taking care of others was her passion and calling in life. She had a natural gift of making everyone she touched feel special. Beginning with her nursing career to devoted wife and active mother, then to adoring grandmother, she was continually looking after others. Karen loved socializing with friends, gardening, playing tennis, baking and spending time outdoors. Traditions were very important to her including hosting family summer reunions, holidays and birthday luncheons and of course, her popular “pie day” shared with some of her closest friends for over 40 years.
Karen was actively involved in her church, Orcutt Presbyterian, serving on various boards, committees and advisory roles, and volunteering in the Children's Ministry teaching Sunday School and at the Clothes Closet. She was also active in the community, participating in the League of Women's Voters, Planned Parenthood and the Orcutt Advisory Group.
Karen is survived by her children, son Mark Hollerbach and his wife Kari of Trabuco Canyon, CA, son Paul Hollerbach and his wife Julie of Orinda, CA, daughter Sara Alter of Santa Maria, CA, and step-son Brad Hollerbach, of Lake Elsinore, CA; her brother, Ray Hollerbach, and sisters Hazel Parker and Mary Fitzgerald; and her 10 grandchildren and 5 step-grandchildren.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Gertrude and her beloved husband of 47 years, Joseph David Hollerbach.
A celebration of Karen's life will be held on July 19, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Orcutt Presbyterian Church, 993 Patterson Road. A reception will follow immediately afterward.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Orcutt Presbyterian Church, the Santa Barbara County Alzheimer's Association, or the PCPA (Pacific Conservatory of Performing Arts).
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.