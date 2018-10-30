Karen Alice Gloyd, passed away on October 21, 2018 in Santa Maria, California, after a well-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
The youngest of four siblings, Karen was born in Thermopolis, Wyoming on April 13, 1953 to Nina and Harold Stewart Gloyd. After losing her father at the age of 10, Karen never forgot the strength and work ethic displayed by her mother. The lessons her extended family provided in her upbringing and educational expenses would influence Karen to pay it forward to others many times over.
Karen attended Lucerne School and graduated from Thermopolis High School. After graduating from Chadron State College (where she was a proud member of the Eagleaires – a traveling choral group) she received a Bachelor of Physical Therapy Degree from the University of Missouri at Columbia.
Following graduation, Karen worked at Werner & Beck Physical Therapy as both an in-patient and out-patient therapist from 1977-1987. After positions at both VNS HomeCare and Marian HomeCare, Karen established Gloyd Therapy Services. Her business' stellar reputation for patient care, resulted in the first 5-star rating for the physical therapy department at Marian Hospital.
Karen was a mentor to employees and co-workers who would benefit from the respect and support she gave them. In addition to helping to raise her three nieces in Santa Maria, she also extended her role of “Aunt Karen” beyond her siblings' children to many other young people. Her kindness, steadfastness, and generosity made a significant impact on those she leaves behind,
Karen's greatest joy was sharing holidays with her extended family. Her dedication to her heritage in Wyoming was reflected in her love and generosity to her nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Connie and Diana.
Karen is survived by her brother, Dr. Joe Gloyd, of Wilmington, Delaware; nieces and nephews – Cindy Cathy, Julie, Ann Marie, Jason, Heather, Daren, Crystal, and Todd; 19 great nieces and nephews, and 3 great-great nieces and nephews. In addition she leaves behind many dear friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 am, Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Community Federated Church, 244 North 6th Street in Thermopolis, Wyoming. Rev. Chuck Cooper will officiate. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Mortimore Funeral is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at: www.mortfh.com
