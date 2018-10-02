Kammy Lyons Sullender peacefully passed away on September 29th, 2018, at the age of 56, with her devoted husband Eric by her side. Kammy suffered from malignant brain cancer for 16 months. She often said that she hoped her case studies could eventually help other brain cancer victims to live longer.
Kammy will always be remembered for her kind heart, great personality and her passion for the well-being of all animals. Kammy was frequently referred to as the animal whisperer. All of her animals were rescued and she gave them a special loving home. She was a talented dressage rider and has been honored with many dressage event ribbons.
Kammy graduated from Pacific Palisades High School in Pacific Palisades, California. She attended classes at Santa Monica Community College before graduating from Meredith Manor Equestrian College in West Virginia.
Kammy and her husband Eric worked at Costco in San Louis Obispo for 15 years where Kammy was the employee of the month on several occasions. They were lovingly together for 16 years and married November 2nd, 2017.
Kammy was preceded in death by her sister, Stacey Lyons.
She is survived by her husband, Eric Sullender; father, Dwight Lyons; Mother, Gale (Fred); sister, Kyle (Joel); nieces, Perry and Rebecca; and nephews, Wesley and Jack.
Arrangements Have Been Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.