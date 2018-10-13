Jytte Bryant, formerly of Vandenberg Village, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2018 at Mission Hospice in San Mateo after a lengthy battle with a variety of medical conditions. She was 94.
Born July 28, 1924 in Copenhagen, Denmark to Svend Witthoff and Ebba Olsen, Jytte's early life was marked by travel and adventure. At age 15, she endured the German occupation of Denmark, and lived her teenage years through World War II. Her earliest jobs were as a bookkeeping apprentice and later an office worker for a gramophone and radio console store, during which she also earned an advanced degree in accounting. After the war at age 22, Jytte moved to Berlin to work for the Civil Censorship Division of the U.S. War Department, typing surveilled phone call transcriptions of suspected Nazi war criminals. She then returned to Denmark and worked as a research clerk at the American Embassy in Copenhagen for five years, making many lifelong friends. It was here also where Jytte met her first husband, and in 1952 the two immigrated to the United States and settled on the central coast where Jytte worked as a bookkeeper for several local businesses in the Five Cities area. During this period, they traveled quite a bit, including Western Europe, Mexico, and across the U.S.
In 1957, Jytte began working at Patterson Ford in Santa Maria where she met her husband and partner for over three decades, the late Vincent Bryant (1913-1992). They moved to Vandenberg Village in 1965, but a few years later purchased an automobile dealership in Hanford, California. Unable to survive one of the most disastrous years in Chrysler's history, the couple and their two sons moved back to Lompoc in 1970. After a short stint in Bakersfield, the family moved back to Vandenberg Village in 1975, purchasing the home that Jytte would live in for the next 43 years. During this time, she worked happily as the business manager of the Ford dealership in Lompoc for over 32 years, operational through three owners, and two locations, until her retirement in 2007 at the age of 83 when the dealership closed its doors for good. She recently relocated to the bay area to be closer to family.
Jytte was widely known in Lompoc for her kind and gentle demeanor, ageless appearance, and sharp accounting skills. She enjoyed movies, reading novels, cooking, and was a skilled knitter. Jytte is survived by her sister Grete Stagge and half-brother Jorn Witthoff, both of Copenhagen, as well as her two sons David Bryant (age 58) of San Carlos (Mihaela Ilies) and Greg Bryant (age 50) of Los Angeles (Aili Schmeltz), both graduates of Cabrillo High School. She is additionally survived by two nieces (Susanne Stagge and Maria Witthoff), two nephews (Kim Stagge and Michael Witthoff), and five great-nieces and great-nephews, all of Copenhagen.
No services are planned but donations can be made in her name to Mission Hospice. https://www.missionhospice.org/donate/ways-to-give/
