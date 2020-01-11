Justin Curtis

December 18 2019, Justin Alan Curtis, Col. USAF ret., loving husband to JoAnn (Collier) Curtis, father of two children, passed away at the age of 81. Justin (Curt) Curtis son of Francis and Reba Curtis was born July 1, 1938, upstate New York. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a bachelor's in Electrical Engineering. He went into the Air Force January 1, 1961. He was stationed at VAFB where he met his wife JoAnn, married 12-18-64. Was stationed at Wright Patterson AFB Ohio where he received his Master's in Astronautics. He retired after 27 years and went to work for SPARTA (aerospace co.) for an additional 14 years before retirement. They moved to Black Lake, Nipomo where he was an avid golfer and they travelled around in their motor home