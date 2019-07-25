{{featured_button_text}}
Junivere Schwindler

June Schwindler of Santa Maria, California passed away July 21, 2019. June was born June 5, 1919 in Lafayette, Indiana. June celebrated her 100th Birthday with friends and family. June married Robert (Bob) Schwindler of Linden, Indiana. June and Bob moved from Indiana to California in the 1960's. June was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and her son, Robert “Bobby” Schwindler, Jr. June was a member of St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Oasis Senior Center and the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society. She is survived by nieces Nancy Bowes, Indiana, Christina Kipp, Florida and a nephew, Steven Riedel, North Carolina. The family is requesting that donations be made in June's memory to

Santa Maria Valley Humane Society,

1687 West Stowell Road

Santa Maria, California 93458

A funeral mass will be held in her honor Monday, July 29 at 1:00 at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church.

