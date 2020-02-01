June Marilynn Ferguson

You have free articles remaining.
June was born in Ashland Ok, Her family moved to Bellflower Ca. in 1943, she graduated from Bellflower High and attended Long Beach City College to become a dental assistant, where she met her future husband Richard Ferguson. June happily helped raise 3 children from Richard's first marriage and 2 of their own! June was a Boy Scout and an assistant Girl Scout leader for many years. She also worked for Lockheed Missile and Space Division, as a switchboard operator, and spent many years as an Instructional Assistant in Lompoc, Guadalupe & Santa Ynez schools. She was preceded in death by her parents Max & Nora Barger, daughter Marion Esterbrook, grandson Kevin Esterbrook.
Siblings; JoAnn Richardson, Bob Barger, Jack Barger, Willa Fry, and Joe Barger. June is survived by her children Dan, Robert & Keith Ferguson and daughter Karen Tefft, as well as numerous nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held Sat. February 8th, at 11:00 AM, Calvary Chapel Lompoc, 1600 Berkeley Dr. Lompoc Ca 93436
