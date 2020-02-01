June Marilynn Ferguson
June was born in Ashland Ok, Her family moved to Bellflower Ca. in 1943, she graduated from Bellflower High and attended Long Beach City College to become a dental assistant, where she met her future husband Richard Ferguson. June happily helped raise 3 children from Richard's first marriage and 2 of their own! June was a Boy Scout and an assistant Girl Scout leader for many years. She also worked for Lockheed Missile and Space Division, as a switchboard operator, and spent many years as an Instructional Assistant in Lompoc, Guadalupe & Santa Ynez schools. She was preceded in death by her parents Max & Nora Barger, daughter Marion Esterbrook, grandson Kevin Esterbrook.

Siblings; JoAnn Richardson, Bob Barger, Jack Barger, Willa Fry, and Joe Barger. June is survived by her children Dan, Robert & Keith Ferguson and daughter Karen Tefft, as well as numerous nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held Sat. February 8th, at 11:00 AM, Calvary Chapel Lompoc, 1600 Berkeley Dr. Lompoc Ca 93436

To plant a tree in memory of June Ferguson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

