On July 2nd, 2019, June Elaine (Crawford) Radosevich was called home to be with her Lord and savior Jesus Christ.
June was born in Hibbing Minnesota on January 5th, 1927 to Edward and Laura Crawford and spent the first 27 years of her life in Northern Minnesota enjoying all that it had to offer. June married Anthony (Tony) Radosevich in 1953 and together they lived in Minnesota, Michigan, Maine, Alaska and Massachusetts before moving to Santa Maria, CA in 1967, where they decided to stay.
June loved children, and people in general, and aside from raising her own family, she took care of many children (as a babysitter) and also cared for several elderly women that lived by her. She was considered a second mother by many. June also enjoyed cooking for friends and family, and if you ask anyone that knew her, they would each be able to name a dish of hers that was their favorite.
June had a spirit of adventure and loved to travel. Some of her travels included multiple cross country road trips with one of them tracing Route 66 from the Santa Monica pier to Chicago, IL. Other adventures included going to a few Hawaiian Islands where she took tours, visited Pearl Harbor, went on a submarine and checked out the island of Kauai via helicopter.
June is survived by her brother Edward Crawford of Santa Maria, son and daughter in law Scott and Brenda Radosevich of Santa Maria, son Robert Glassmeyer of Cincinnati, OH, grandson Cory Radosevich of Portland, OR and many beloved nieces and nephews.
June was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Laura Crawford, her loving husband Anthony Radosevich and her sister Beverly Garavaglia.
The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, home helpers and Hospice personnel for their help caring for June and enriching her life.
Per June's wishes there will be a private service only.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in June's name.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
