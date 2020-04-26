Julius (Jules) Sherman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Julius (Jules) J. Sherman was born in Los Angeles, California on October 25, 1936 to Louis and Sylvia Sherman.

After living a full life of 83 years, he passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his mother Sylvia, father Louis and his sister Doris.

He is survived by his son Andrew, his daughter DebraRobbins, son-in-law Bill Robbins, and long-time partner Glory Dietrich.

Jules enlisted in the Army in 1960 and was honorably discharged in 1962.

He often spoke of his time in Germany while serving in the military.

While growing up he worked in the wrecking yards and learned everything there was to know about cars. Cars remained a life-long passion for him and he was happiest going to car shows and meeting up with his buddies for Sunday donuts and swapping car stories.

For nearly 30 years Jules operated his own furniture moving business in the San Fernando Valley. He had a very successful business and it was all word of mouth. The customers loved him because no request was ever a problem. He had many repeat customers over the years.