Julius (Jules) Sherman

Julius (Jules) J. Sherman was born in Los Angeles, California on October 25, 1936 to Louis and Sylvia Sherman.
After living a full life of 83 years, he passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his mother Sylvia, father Louis and his sister Doris.
He is survived by his son Andrew, his daughter DebraRobbins, son-in-law Bill Robbins, and long-time partner Glory Dietrich.
Jules enlisted in the Army in 1960 and was honorably discharged in 1962.
He often spoke of his time in Germany while serving in the military.
While growing up he worked in the wrecking yards and learned everything there was to know about cars. Cars remained a life-long passion for him and he was happiest going to car shows and meeting up with his buddies for Sunday donuts and swapping car stories.
For nearly 30 years Jules operated his own furniture moving business in the San Fernando Valley. He had a very successful business and it was all word of mouth. The customers loved him because no request was ever a problem. He had many repeat customers over the years.
Jules' family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Robert Dichmann and all the staff at Mission Hope Cancer Center for their loving care. We are also grateful for the outstanding staff of Dignity Hope Hospice, especially Patrick, who allowed him to pass in peace in the comfort of his home with such care.
Jules had a wonderful happy nature with an easy laugh. He was a friend to everyone. At his request, no services are planned. Rest in Peace, Jules. We will all miss you. Arrangements will be handled by the Lori Family Mortuary.
