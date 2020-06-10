Julie Kareen McKeehan Souza, age 51, died suddenly and unexpectedly after a nine-month battle with cancer. Julie was born at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Hospital in Santa Maria, raised in Old Town Orcutt, and spent much of her adult life in the town of her childhood. She graduated from Ernest Righetti High School in 1986 and then became a licensed Hearing Aid Specialist. She worked in various offices across the Central Valley, spending her last seven years at Hurdle Hearing & Audiology with Chris and Luanne Hurdle. The family wishes to thank the Hurdles for their love and generosity towards Julie and her girls over the past nine months…you were a blessing to her beyond what words can express.
Julie was a strong, funny, single mom who centered her life around “her girls” Frankie and Rylee. You knew she was in a room by her loud, one of a kind laugh, that brought a smile to everyone who heard it.
Julie is survived by her children: Frankie Rae Souza (16) and Rylee Corrine Souza (14). Sisters and brothers-in-law: Donna McKeehan-Marr & Dan Marr (of Huntington Beach), Kathy and Mike Lawrence (of Oroville) and Shelly McKeehan Thomas & Jeff Thomas (of Orcutt). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she had a special relationship with.
A celebration of her life will be held with immediate family only for the health and well-being of all, due to COVID-19. A “Go Fund Me” account has been set up by her family to assist with the present and future needs of “her girls”. All who wish to celebrate Julie are encouraged to do so through this avenue and the family thanks you.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
