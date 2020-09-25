Julie Anne Taylor Overholtzer

Julie Overholtzer passed away on August 18, 2020 in Blackfoot, Idaho from multiple myeloma.
Julie was born in Long Beach, California to Thalia Bernice Davis Taylor and Albert Eugene Taylor. Julie lived for a short time in Twenty-Nine Palms and then moved to LaVerne. She attended Bonita High School, graduating in 1950. She attended Mt. San Antonio College and then UCLA, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education. She received her Kindergarten-Primary Credential and had her first teaching position in San Dimas, taking over her mothers kindergarten class of 40 students while her mother took a leave of absence. She then taught 2nd grade in Culver City for a year and in 1955 she married Philip Flickinger. They had four children, Jon, Derek, Kim and Amy. Julie took a leave of absence from teaching to raise her own children. She and her family lived in Santa Monica, Maricaibo, Venezuela, Pasadena, and Canoga Park before moving to Calistoga in 1976. There she taught 3rd and 4th grade and English as a Second Language at Calistoga Elementary School until her retirement. Julies success with children came from her firm belief that children need to be shown their strengths and reminded of their value to their communities and to the world. Julie loved her students and they loved her in return. Her commitment to them went well beyond the classroom. She helped the families of her students as an advocate and encourager and regularly did home visits.
In 1981, Julie and Phil divorced. In 1986, Julie reconnected with her La Verne childhood neighbor and friend Chuck Overholtzer. Julie and Chuck grew up together and played music together as teenagers. They married in 1987 and lived in Santa Maria, California.
Throughout her life, Julie enjoyed cooking, reading, sewing, crafting, travel and most of all music. She was bilingual in Spanish and had a beautiful command of the language and the Latin American Culture. She volunteered for many years in her children's schools, as a Brownie Scout leader for her daughters, and in directing Christmas Programs for her community. Julie shared her music with her students, in her daughter's schools, in residential homes, and in nursing homes. Julie believed that live music made all occasions special. Julie was a marvelous musician who played music by ear. She could play any style from folk songs to Latin, country to bluegrass, Cajun to German. She started playing the accordion at the age of six and continued playing all her life. She also played the guitar, piano, and the harmonica.
Julie loved family, friends, former students, the Central Coast Fiddlers, her band Tumbleweed, learning, our country, the United States Constitution, her faith in God, life and freedom. She had a charming and warm personality, a clever sense of humor, and a very generous and caring spirit. We say farewell to a devoted wife, mother, and friend. We will all miss you.
Julie is survived by her children Jon Flickinger of Eureka, California; Kim Flickinger of Benicia, California; Amy Flickinger-Pierpoint (husband Glen) of Blackfoot, Idaho; and grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews and close friends. Julie was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Carol Neel, her son Derek, her husband Chuck and her brother Tony Taylor.
There will be a private memorial at Chuck and Julie's home at a later date.
