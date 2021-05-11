Julie Ann Gordon, 81, passed away peacefully at home on May 7th, 2021.
Julie was born in Michigan, the eldest of two children. When she was four, her family moved to Southern California. Julie graduated from high school in Hemet, California, and attended Mount Sac Community College. While there, she met the love of her life, Bruce Gordon.
Bruce and Julie married in 1959, and moved to Riverside, California. They had their first two children there, (Bruce and Brian). Bruce and Julie relocated to Santa Maria, California in 1965. Santa Maria would become their permanent residence and location where their third child was born, (William Gordon).
Julie was a dedicated and loving wife, also committed to giving back to her community. She started a church group to help younger women. Julie was involved in volunteering at her children's school, PTA, and held an officer's position for Little League Baseball. Julie was willing to help neighborhood children whenever she could. Her dedication to education and children landed her a full-time job as a Teacher's Aide in Special Education within the Orcutt School District. During that time, she adopted her fourth child, a student from her class, Michael Wagner. She learned and taught Michael sign language, so that he could communicate with others.
Julie enjoyed walking on the beach, shopping with her granddaughters, playing softball, knitting, bowling, and watching her grandkids participate in anything and everything. She was an animal lover, (Charlie), and most importantly was a kind, warm, and loving woman. She was a devoted Wife, Mother, and Grandmother.
Julie is survived by her husband Bruce of 62 years, four children, Bruce (Brenda), Brian (Marilyn), William (Nicole) and Michael; and five grandchildren, Kelsey Gordon (William), Emily Gordon, Veronica Gordon, Madison Jackson, and Hannah Jackson (Brian).
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 14th, 2021, 11 AM, at Dudley Hoffman Chapel, 1003 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria. Following the service, the family asks guests to join them to celebrate Julie's life at 5558 Calico Lane, Santa Maria. In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial donation to a charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank Dr. Hillel Janai for his friendship, love, and dedicated medical professionalism. The family would also like to thank Julie's caretakers, Christina Medina, April Nunez, Brenda Soto, and Claudia Ramirez, who were a blessing of love, care, and support to the entire family.
To leave a condolence for the family go to www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
