{{featured_button_text}}
Julian P. Aguilar

Our father and brother in Christ, Julian P. Aguilar, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Friday morning, November 12th, 2019 at the age of 89 in Santa Maria, CA. In his early twenties, his wife Carolina, 4 children and himself moved to Guadalupe, CA from El Paso, TX. He worked at the Puritan Ice Company for 48 years.

He will always be remembered as a humble hardworking man who was dearly loved by family, friends and all who knew him. Over the years, his family grew to 10 children. Six sons and their spouses, Enrique (Guadalupe), Roberto (Judy), Francisco (Tezza), David, Manuel (Rita) and Julian (Pedro Bautista). Four daughters and their spouses, Rosa (Felipe-deceased), Lucia (Jose), Virginia (deceased) and Mary Theresa.

Julian and Carolina had 23 grandchildren, 29+ great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren (plus one on the way) and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his wife of many years Elizabeth L Aguilar. He is also survived by his siblings, Fernando (Soledad), Victoria (Gustavo-deceased), Janie, Julian, Steve (Gloria), Manuel Jr. (Susie), Luis (Guadalupe), Pablo (Elizabeth-deceased) and Pedro.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife Carolina, daughter Virginia and his parents Manuel and Maria Aguilar.

Viewing on 11/22 from 9am-10am at the Guadalupe Apostolic Church located at 893 Pioneer St, Guadalupe, CA 93434.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Service will begin at 10am.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Julian Aguilar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries