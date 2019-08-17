Julia "Judy" Marie Catanzaro

Julia Marie Catanzaro, 95, of Santa Maria, California passed away on July 16, 2019. She was born August 20, 1923, in Meeker, CO to Thomas and Hessie Graham and younger sister to Tom Graham. After completing high school she began working for Mountain States Bell Telephone in Meeker. In 1944 she was sent to Tucson, AZ on ‘loan' for Mt. States until she moved to Santa Maria in 1945 where her family had relocated from Meeker, where she joined the Associated Telephone Company that was later sold to General Telephone Co. in1950. While in their employee she transferred to Santa Barbara in 1964 and then back to Santa Maria in 1967 where she remained until retirement 1986.
Judy loved to travel and cruising with family and friends. She traveled to Italy, through the Panama Canal, to the Caribbean, Hawaii, and several Alaskan Trips as well as several trips across the United States.
Judy was active in many service clubs; Telephone Social Club Dawns, Telephone Pioneers, Pocahontas, and Lifetime Member of American Legion, serving as President of several. In 2003 she created a chapter with Red Hat Society for the widows of Santa Maria Elks 1538 members and served as Queen Mother of the S.M.E.W. until her illness prevented participation.
She volunteered for many years with her husband serving and folding napkins for activities held at the lodge.
She was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Sam Catanzaro, in 2003. She is survived by her nieces Leila Randall of Loomis CA and Norma Pew & Nancy Ferrari of Santa Maria, CA, step-daughter Judy Sanderson of Richmond VA and step-grandsons Tony Ferrante of NC and Greg Ferrante of NV and numerous great-nieces and nephews and step-greatgrandchildren.
A memorial mass will be offered for Julia Catanzaro in St. Mary Catholic Church Friday, August 23 at 8:00 am.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held Sunday, August 25th at 11:00 am at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
To plant a tree in memory of Julia Catanzaro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.