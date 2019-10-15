Julia Camacho Garcia

It is with heavy hearts that we send this notice. On October 9, 2019 at 11:30 P.M., at the age of 92, Julia C. Garcia fell asleep in death, with her family by her side. She is survived by four siblings, Jose Camacho, Guadalupe Acosta, Maria Ruiz and Luisa Romero; nine children, three daughters, Raquel, Mary and Angelina, six sons, Roberto, David, George, Sam, Jesse and Henry; 18 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Julia was born in Via Unión, Poanas, Durango, Mexico to a family of 15. Julia was industrious throughout her life and had many accomplishments, from fieldwork to a Licensed Nursing Assistant (LNA), always keeping busy. Known for her warmth and creativity, Julia had a way of making every person she met feel special and appreciated. Her most amazing legacy will be the role she played as the sole supporter and loving mother to her nine children and Nana to her grandchildren. Later we learned that many more called her Nana. To everyone she would express “Mis hijos son mi tesoro.” By example, she taught them to work hard, love much, and enjoy life. Her loved ones acknowledge that Julia was a treasure to all who were blessed to have her in their lives.
Julia had the heart of a lion and a passion for life. This was most evident by the large circle of people that called her a friend. She was always admired for her tasteful and sparkling sense of style. Some of her favorite activities were writing poetry, crafting embroidery and needlepoint. She spent her days cultivating a beautiful backyard garden filled with flowers and fruit trees. Her cooking was legendary. When visiting Nana you needed to bring an appetite and be prepared to have some of the best homemade Mexican cooking that you could ever have. She would serve you, sit with you, and entertain you with humorous anecdotes and stories from her rich and varied life. You always left Nana's house feeling well fed, uplifted, and loved. More than likely, you left with a burrito or two to enjoy later. Up until very recently, she would delight on special occasions by dancing the night away with her family and friends.
Julia had a faith that guided her life and gave her hope for the future. On December/10/1981 she was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Up until her final days, she was regular in attendance at her Valle Hermoso Spanish Congregation's meeting. She was active in the ministry and known in her congregation as hospitable and generous. She was a wise sister, who always lent an encouraging word. Recently, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor and death came in her sleep. Her Bible based hope, of a resurrection, comforted her as she coped with her terminal illness. It was this firm faith that enabled her to remain cheerful. She embraced new technology and enjoyed sharing the readings to the end. Julia remained faithful to her God, Jehovah until her passing in Santa Maria, California.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to all for the love and support expressed during this difficult time. It is a testament to the wonderful life, fine example, and heartwarming memories Julia has left all of us with. To say she will be missed, does not begin to encompass the loss we feel at this time.
Services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, 2:00 P.M. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 333 Hidden Pines Way, Santa Maria, 93454.
www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
