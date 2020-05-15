It is with deep sadness that the Zavala family announces the passing of Judith “Judy” Jean Zavala, a beloved wife, mom, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She passed away peacefully at the young age of 61 on May 8, 2020.
She was born on March 30, 1959 to Carmen and Jose Sarellano. The youngest of eight children she was forever the baby of the family. She grew up in Guadalupe, CA where she attended grammar and middle school. She later graduated from Righetti High School.
It was in 1973, Judy then 14 years old, met a handsome young boy at one of the dances in Leroy Park. His name was Art Zavala and little did she know on that day that he would later become her one and only true love who stayed faithfully by her side for the rest of her life. They committed themselves to a loving marriage in January of 1977. They were later blessed with two wonderful children Michael and DeAndra.
She will always be remembered as a feisty and outspoken individual with the kindest heart. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who valued her family the most. We all admired her positivity, generosity, and persistence while she was dealing with her aggressive cancer. Even though she is no longer on this earth she will always leave an everlasting footprint in our hearts. During her toughest days she continually showed her love and compassion to her family and reminded us every day that she would fight until the end.
One thing we could always count on was her bringing life to the party and dancing the night away with her family and friends. She knew how to have a good time and always welcomed everyone to join her. Most of the time you would find her running around with her sisters who were also her best friends.
Judy was a true local community banker who loved her job and spent the last 20 plus years working for Bank of Santa Maria and Community Bank of Santa Maria. She will be dearly missed by her co-workers and clients.
On Judy's final days, she received numerous messages from all of her beloved friends and family members. She mentioned that she wanted to respond to all of them but was too fatigued to do so. She will always be in our minds and forever in our hearts.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years Arturo “Art" Zavala, her son Michael Zavala, and daughter DeAndra Zavala. She will truly be missed by her four grandchildren: Jasmine Zavala, Marissa Zavala, Jada Gonzales, Jayden Gonzales, and great-grandson Josiah Barajas. She is survived by her loving siblings and spouses; Anthony and Helen Noriega, Sylvia and Albert Cortez, Steven Sarellano, Olga and Louie Hin, Marilu and Lupe Evangelista, and dozens upon dozens of nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents Jose and Carmen Sarellano, brothers Joseph and Robert Sarellano, and several aunts and uncles.
A viewing will be held at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, for immediate family members on Monday May 18, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 am. Graveside services to follow at Santa Maria Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.