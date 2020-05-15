× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is with deep sadness that the Zavala family announces the passing of Judith “Judy” Jean Zavala, a beloved wife, mom, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She passed away peacefully at the young age of 61 on May 8, 2020.

She was born on March 30, 1959 to Carmen and Jose Sarellano. The youngest of eight children she was forever the baby of the family. She grew up in Guadalupe, CA where she attended grammar and middle school. She later graduated from Righetti High School.

It was in 1973, Judy then 14 years old, met a handsome young boy at one of the dances in Leroy Park. His name was Art Zavala and little did she know on that day that he would later become her one and only true love who stayed faithfully by her side for the rest of her life. They committed themselves to a loving marriage in January of 1977. They were later blessed with two wonderful children Michael and DeAndra.