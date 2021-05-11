Brewer Judith.jpg

On Thursday May 6th, 2021, our world lost a kind, warm, beautiful, thoughtful, and loving person. She was born to Arlene and Leonard Thomsen on March 10, 1942. Judy and Loyd were married in 1963 and have had a wonderful life together for 58 years.

She is survived by her husband, Loyd, their two children, Pam and Mike, six grandchildren, Kevin, Samantha, Chris, Nick, Ryan, and Bella, and four great-grandchildren, Jazlyn, Matthew, Caleb and baby Kiana. She has 3 sisters, Dianne, Janet, and Ann and a brother Steve.

Family was everything to her and she was the glue that held our family close. We will miss her more than words can say.

A memorial service in honor of her life will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church at 624 E. Camino Colegio in Santa Maria, CA on Wednesday May 12th at 2:00pm. The service will also be available live via Zoom. Please contact Bethel Lutheran Church at 805 922-6601 for Zoom ID and password details.

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Brewer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries