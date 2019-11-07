On October 14, 2019 Judith (Judi) Lynn Spears of Santa Maria, passed away at home with her family by her side. Judi was born in June, 1956 to Robert and Edith Sanborn. She was raised in the San Diego area along with her 5 brothers; Robert, Mark, Gregory, George, and Barney. Judi graduated from Grossmont High School in 1974. She married Ralph Ribera, who she met while working at Sears in Barstow, and together they raised two children; Ruben and Raquel. Ralph and Judi moved to Santa Maria and later divorced. Judi met and later married William (Bill) Spears in 2000. She became stepmom to his children; William Jr., Kathleen, Joseph and Lisa. Bill and Judi had two children together; Gregory and Robert. Bill and Judi briefly moved to Willows before returning to Santa Maria in 2013.
Our sweet Judi leaves us with a beautiful cache of memories of times she supported us, made us laugh, dried our tears, and surprised us with her thoughtfulness. Judi believed in the greatness of the people around her, and supported them immensely towards their goals. She organized fundraisers for her children's sports, campaigned for her husband to win a City Council position, and volunteered with Cub Scouts, PTSA, the National Night Out, Toys for Tots and the Police Activities League – just to name a few. Judi was amazingly talented at anything she took interest in. She was a ballerina, she was a gifted chef, she handmade her children's clothes, she repainted her own car, and she crafted personalized gifts that oozed with the love she had for the recipient. Best of all, she was funny- even in her final days. When her voice was barely above a whisper, she mustered the strength to rib her family and friends. The irony of losing her is that she was the best at comforting us through tough times. She had a keen ability to show up when we needed her, say the things that we needed to hear and remind us that we are strong, resilient, and capable of big things. Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure. She is loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure.
Judi was preceded in passing by her father, Robert, mother, Edith, son, Gregory, brothers, Mark, Gregory and Barney. She is survived by her husband William, son Robert, daughter Raquel Zick (husband Ryan), son Ruben Ribera (fiancé Veronica and children Jacob and Bella), grandsons Mason, Amadeus, and Mateo, stepson William Spears Jr.(wife Martha), grandsons William, Preston, and Justin, Kathleen Hernandez (husband Steve), grandson Wyatt and granddaughter Taylor, stepson Joseph Spears, Granddaughter Brooklynn, and Stepdaughter Lisa. She is also survived by her brothers Robert and George Sanborn.
Graveside services will be held November 12, 2019, 10am at the Santa Maria Cemetery. A celebration of life will occur after the services at the Veterans Memorial Hall, in Santa Maria at 11am.
