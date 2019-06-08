Juanita Ferrel Flores

Born on October 31, 1922, in Jamestown, California, Juanita Flores passed away on May 27, 2019, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital at the age of 96. Juanita lived life with a love and zest unlike many others; she truly was One of a Kind. She loved the Lord and loved people, and she constantly would say “Praise the Lord” and/or “In Jesus Name.” Her parents were Frank and Concepcion Ferrel from Paso Robles where her father manufactured charcoal. Juanita was the first of six children - three boys and three girls.
Juanita's life in Lompoc began when her parents Frank and Concepcion Ferrel came to Lompoc in 1942 and opened Ferrel's Market, the first Mexican market in Lompoc. It was at Ferrel's Market that Juanita met her late husband Juan Flores. Juan worked for her parents as a butcher and by July 1, 1943, they were married. She used to say that at the age of 20 she became an instant mother of three, John Jr., Gilbert, and Marlene.
Juanita loved Lompoc and was active in many facets of the community. She was a proud member of PTA, Boys Scouts, and Campfire and became a guardian. She was one of the directors of the Community Concerts Association. She served 28 years - the last 18 years as third vice president of the executive board. She was honored as a Life Honorary Member and the only living officer from the original board. Juanita was a member of the Lompoc Chamber Women's Division. In 1970 she was asked to do the Flower Festival Queen activities and Coronation Ball. Juanita became the Coronation Ball Decorating Chairwoman. She was an amazing and talented art-oriented decorator with keen attention to detail. Juanita was also a member of the Lompoc Alpha Club for many years. She was a member of the Lompoc Library Art Advisory Committee for 18 years and was a member for over 50 years with the UPPEC, a Portuguese Lodge. She was a charter member of the Lompoc Community Women's Club, past member of the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce Women's Division, and a past member of Trinity Church of the Nazarene.
She is survived by siblings Sally Ferrel Flores of Santa Ana, Phillip (Lil) Ferrel of Santa Ana, Maria (Jim) Pudwill of Nipomo and Ernest (Josie) Ferrel of Canyon Lake, CA. She was predeceased by her brother Francisco (Kiko) Ferrel.
Juanita cherished her friends, family and community. She was known for her generous spirit and gracious hospitality. She always offered a listening ear and sound advice. Her heart and life were open to everyone who desired to be part of it. She was happiest when her home was filled with talk, laughter and, of course, music.
A Celebration of Life will be on June 20, 2019, at the Lompoc Foursquare Church, 125 North C Street, Lompoc CA 93436, starting at 11:00 AM. A luncheon will follow at the Dick DeWees Center located at 1120 West Ocean Avenue, Lompoc CA 93436. The luncheon will start no earlier than 12:00 Noon.
FYI, the Alpha Club is holding a ceremony of deceased members on June 22, 2019.
