Juanita C. Noriega, age 70, of Guadalupe, Ca. passed away on Nov. 6, 2020 at Marian Extended Care.
Juanita is survived by her brothers, Ray and Catalina Noriega, Richard and Carmen Noriega, Frank and Gail Noriega and David and Maria Noriega, all of Santa Maria. Julian and Sharon Noriega of Santa Clarita, stepmom Isabel Noriega of Guadalupe and numerous nephews , nieces and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents , Julian and Esther Noriega.
Born in Sisters Hospital in Santa Maria, Juanita spent her entire life in Guadalupe , attending grammar school there and graduating from Righetti High School.
Juanita spent the majority of her career dedicated to healthcare as an insurance specialist. She formed many friendships along the way while working for local family practices and ultimately retiring from Marian Hospital.
Planning and attending our large family reunions was one of Juanitas greatest joys. She truly enjoyed seeing all the generations gather and carry on family traditions. She made it her priority to welcome every family member with a warm smile and friendly greeting. Her enjoyment of shopping and gift giving to her loved ones ranked her as an honorary QVC shopper. Juanita will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
On behalf of our family we would like to thank the personnel at Marian Hospital and Marian Extended Care for the thoughtful care provided to Juanita.
The family would also like to thank everyone for understanding that due to the COVID 19 virus, the funeral services will be for immediate family only.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
