Juan Yebra, 90, Resident of Oceano, passed away on January 31, 2020. Arrangements through ladyfamilymortuary.com

Service information

Feb 6
Service
Thursday, February 6, 2020
11:00AM
Lady Family Mortuary
555 Fair Oaks Ave
Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
