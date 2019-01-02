Juan Pablo Hernandez Sr., 79 was born in Alamo, TX on January 26, 1939 to Felipa Moya Hernandez and Guadalupe Hernandez. Juan grew up in Robstown, TX, one of five children. He married the love of his life and childhood sweetheart Eliza Faragoza on August 24, 1958. Together, Juan and Eliza Hernandez raised five boys, who blessed them with 12 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
A public Visitation for Juan was held in the chapel at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary (1003 E. Stowell Road in Santa Maria) on Wednesday, January 2 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, January 3 2018, at 11:00 am at Santa Maria Foursquare Church. A Graveside Burial will follow at Santa Maria Cemetery, 1501 S. College Drive. A Celebration of Life Reception will follow the Graveside Service at Santa Maria Foursquare Church. (709 Curryer Street, Santa Maria).
