Juan Junior Rodriguez

Juan Junior Rodriguez, 47 years of age, from Berkeley, CA went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 30, 2019. Juan was born on August 10, 1972 in Santa Maria, CA. He was a graduate of the class of 1990 from Santa Maria High School. Juan is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Guillermo and Aurora Godinez; and paternal grandfather, Cruz Rodriguez.

He is survived by his parents, Juan and Patricia Rodriguez; paternal grandmother, Manuela Lopez; sister, Veronica Castro (Ronnie); and brother, Miguel Rodriguez Sr. (Marina); as well as numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. You will be deeply missed by all of those that had the privilege of knowing you.

A Visitation will be held Monday, September 23, 2019, from 4:00 to 6:30 P.M., with the Rosary starting at 5:00 P.M. The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. Both are to held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Guadalupe, CA (1164 Obispo Street), with burial to follow at the Guadalupe Cemetery.

