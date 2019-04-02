Try 3 months for $3
Juan Antonio Ochoa

Juan Antonio Ochoa 48 of Santa Maria CA passed away on March 21 2019 . Juan was born August 1 1970 he attended local schools and worked landscaping until he started working for his brother as a foreman in a family business . He is survived by his parents Eraclio and Lydia Ochoa. Juan is also survived by his daughter Melissa and Johnny and siblings brothers Richard (Norma), Leonard (Dawn), Eric (Patty), sisters Rosemary, Margaret (Flo), Nena (Robert). He also leaves behind one granddaughter. Juan also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents Nate (1986) and Alvina(1988) Antunez brothers Michael Cuellar (1995), Daniel Yanez (2014) and uncle Jesse Antunez(1995). Mass will be held at St Peter's Church on Sunday April 7 2019 at 2:00 p.m. 402 S Lincoln St and celebration of his life will be held at in Nipomo at 470 Mehlschau rd. A pot luck will be held there. (Thank his good friends Isreal, Robert and Nena).

Celebrate
the life of: Juan Antonio Ochoa
